Dec 20 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc:

* TWIN DISC - RECENTLY RECEIVED MULTIPLE NEW ORDERS FROM NORTH AMERICAN PRESSURE PUMPING CUSTOMERS FOR CO‘S PRESSURE PUMPING TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS

* TWIN DISC INC SAYS THE MULTIPLE NEW ORDERS WERE RECEIVED IN Q2 AND REPRESENT A TOTAL VALUE OVER $40 MILLION

* TWIN DISC INC - EXPECTS TO SHIP TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS ORDERED IN FISCAL 2018 Q2 THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019