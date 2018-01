BRIEF-Twitter COO Anthony Noto Resigns

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF COO, ANTHONY NOTO

* TWITTER - NOTO‘S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR CO‘S BUSINESS OPERATIONS, REVENUE GENERATING OPERATIONS WILL BE ASSUMED BY OTHER MEMBERS OF LEADERSHIP TEAM

* TWITTER - MATT DERELLA, TWITTER‘S VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL REVENUE AND OPERATIONS, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY‘S ADVERTISING SALES EFFORTS

* TWITTER INC - ANTHONY NOTO​ ‍RESIGNING FROM POSITION AS CO'S COO IN ORDER TO ACCEPT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROLE AT ANOTHER COMPANY