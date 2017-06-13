FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog
June 13, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter says now, businesses can attach buttons to messages to make it easy for people to take actions outside of direct message conversation - Blog

* Twitter says up to 3 buttons can be attached to any message and can be used to open any web URL, including links to other features in Twitter app - Blog‍​

* Twitter says buttons on messages will begin rolling out on Tuesday and will soon be visible across our iOS, Android and Desktop Web Clients - Blog‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2soNUaw) Further company coverage:

