* TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS UPDATING ITS IN-PRODUCT MESSAGING WHEN IT WITHHOLDS CONTENT TO CLARIFY WHY CONTENT WAS WITHHELD AND WHERE‍​ - BLOG

* TWITTER - WORKING ON IMPROVING USE OF IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS TO ALERT AFFECTED USERS WHEN LEGAL REQUESTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED ABOUT THEIR ACCOUNT- BLOG