FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Twitter says publishing new version of 'twitter rules' to clarify co's policies & enforcement
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 3, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Twitter says publishing new version of 'twitter rules' to clarify co's policies & enforcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Publishing new version of ‘twitter Rules’ to clarify co’s policies and enforcement; Fundamentals of policies, approach have not changed

* In the weeks ahead, will launch separate pages for each of the policies to provide even more context‍​ ‍​

* Twitter says on Nov 22, it will share another version of rules, including “new policies around violent groups, hateful imagery, and abusive usernames‍​”

* Twitter says providing more specific detail around types of content co considers to be “graphic violence” or “adult content” - blog

* When co reviews accounts demonstrating spam-like behavior, focus is on behavioral signals, not factual accuracy of data the accounts share Source text (bit.ly/2irqb1H) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.