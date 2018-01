BRIEF-Twitter To Notify Users Exposed To Russian Propaganda During U.S. Elections

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* TWITTER INC - UPDATE ON TWITTER’S REVIEW OF THE 2016 U.S. ELECTION ‍​

* TWITTER INC - “AS PART OF OUR ONGOING REVIEW, WE HAVE IDENTIFIED BOTH MORE IRA AND AUTOMATED RUSSIA-BASED ACCOUNTS”

* TWITTER INC SAYS HAVE IDENTIFIED AN ADDITIONAL 1,062 ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY (IRA)

* TWITTER INC - SUSPENDED ALL ADDITIONAL 1,062 ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE IRA ACCOUNTS FOR TERMS OF SERVICE VIOLATIONS, PRIMARILY SPAM

* TWITTER - EMAILING NOTIFICATIONS TO 677,775 PEOPLE IN U.S. WHO FOLLOWED ONE OF THE ACCOUNTS LINKED TO INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY DURING ELECTION

* TWITTER SAYS AT REQUEST OF CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATORS, ALSO SHARING WITH CONGRESS ADDITIONALLY IDENTIFIED ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH IRA

* TWITTER - PROVIDED CONGRESS SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS INTO ACTIVITY BELIEVED TO BE AUTOMATED, ELECTION-RELATED ORIGINATING OUT OF RUSSIA IN ELECTION PERIOD