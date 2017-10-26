FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Twitter to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today, Sputnik
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Twitter to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today, Sputnik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Says Twitter made policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately‍​

* Says decision is partly based on U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT & Sputnik attempted to interfere with U.S. election

* Says company to take $1.9 million projected to have earned from RT global advertising and donate funds to support research into use of civic engagement, elections‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yOJgVM Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.