BRIEF-Two firms to invest in China CYTS Tours Holding unit
September 27, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Two firms to invest in China CYTS Tours Holding unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27(Reuters) - China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd

* Says Tibet-based firm plans to invest 30 million yuan to subscribe co’s Beijing-based tour unit’s registered capital of 8 million yuan

* Says Beijing-based firm plans to invest 7.5 million yuan to subscribe co’s Beijing-based tour unit’s registered capital of 2 million yuan

* Says co, the Tibet-based firm and the Beijing-based firm will hold a 40 percent stake, a 40 percent stake and a 20 percent in the unit respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aDzPPe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

