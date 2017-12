Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG:

* ‍STEPHAN HUTTER, VICE-CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, AND HANS PETER METZLER, MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, HAVE ANNOUNCED THEIR RESIGNATION AS OF 31 JANUARY 2018​

* ZUMTOBEL STATEMENT GIVES NO REASON FOR RESIGNATIONS‍​