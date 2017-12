Dec 14 (Reuters) - Two River Bancorp:

* TWO RIVER BANCORP APPROVES NEW $2 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* TWO RIVER BANCORP - ‍UNDER THIS NEW PROGRAM, COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $2.0 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 TO DECEMBER 31, 2018​