Dec 18 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* ‍COMPLETED DEVELOPMENT OF ITS FIRST-GENERATION PRODUCTION PROCESS FOR ITS PROPRIETARY CAR-TREG TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍PROCESS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATION BEFORE START OF FIRST-IN-MAN CLINICAL TRIAL​