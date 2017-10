BRIEF-TxCell H1 net loss narrows to 5.3 million euros

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍ 5.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, TXCELL‘S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED EUR 8.7 MILLION​

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NO REVENUE VERSUS NO REVENUE YEAR AGO

* ON BASIS OF ITS DEVELOPMENT PLAN, FORECASTS OPERATING CASH BURN FOR FY 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY €13 MILLION‍​

* EXCLUDING CAPITAL INCREASE, TXCELL’S CASH BURN AMOUNTED TO €4.9 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* INTENDS TO LOWER INVESTMENT ON ASTRIA PLATFORM AND FOCUS ON CONTINUING PROMISING DEVELOPMENTS ON ENTRIA PLATFORM

* CO’S CAR-TREG PRODUCT-CANDIDATE ON TRACK TO START FIRST-IN-MAN STUDY BY END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)