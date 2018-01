Jan 17 (Reuters) - TXCELL SA:

* TXCELL OBTAINS GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO ADVANCE ITS LEAD CAR-TREG PROGRAM

* OBTAINED AN INTEREST-FREE LOAN FROM BPIFRANCE, A FRENCH GOVERNMENT AGENCY

* EUR 1.2 MILLION FUNDING REPRESENTS CIRCA 25% (50% OF ELIGIBLE COSTS) OF A BROAD PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)