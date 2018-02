Feb 9 (Reuters) - TXT E SOLUTIONS SPA:

* SAYS FY 2017 PRELIM REVENUE OF EUR 35.9 MILLION, UP 8.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO AFTER SALE OF TXT RETAIL

* SAYS 2017 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO DROP SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO 2016 (EUR 3.8 MILLION) Source text for Eikon:

