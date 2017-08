Aug 3 (Reuters) - TXT E SOLUTIONS SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 36.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017, EXPECTS A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)