March 8 (Reuters) - Txt E Solutions Spa:

* SAYS PROPOSED DIVIDEND € 1.00 (€ 0.30 IN 2016)

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT (INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS) EUR 68.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 66.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEASONALITY AND WEAKNESS IN FINAL MARKETS COULD LEAD TO LOWER PROFITABILITY IN Q1 2018