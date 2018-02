Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS MAKES INVESTMENT IN CHICAGO-BASED FOOD STARTUP TOVALA

* TYSON FOODS INC - TERMS OF INVESTMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.

* TYSON FOODS INC - THROUGH ITS CORPORATE VENTURE SUBSIDIARY TYSON VENTURES, HAS COMPLETED AN INVESTMENT IN TOVALA