BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.21

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyson Foods Inc - “now expect fiscal 2017 sales to be above $38 billion as we grow sales volume across each segment”

* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2018, expect sales to grow to approximately $41 billion which excludes revenue of three non-protein businesses held for sale

* Tyson Foods Inc says qtrly sales $9,850 million versus $9,403 million last year

* Tyson Foods Inc - expect capital expenditures to approximate $1 billion for fiscal 2017 and expect an increase for fiscal 2018

* Tyson Foods Inc - beef segment’s operating margin should be around 5% for fiscal 2017 with similar results in fiscal 2018

* Tyson Foods - for fiscal 2017, chicken segment’s operating margin should be approximately 10%

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.05

* Q3 revenue view $9.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tyson Foods Inc - ‍expect to realize Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc net synergies in excess of $200 million by fiscal 2020​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.01, revenue view $37.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S