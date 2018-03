Feb 28 (Reuters) - U And I Group Plc:

* JV AGREEMENT WITH A CONSORTIUM MANAGED BY MCARTHURGLEN TO DELIVER £160M DESIGNER OUTLET IN MILL GREEN, CANNOCK, IS NOW UNCONDITIONAL

* REALISES GAINS IN LINE WITH FY18 GUIDANCE FOR MILL GREEN, CANNOCK

* COMPANY HAS AN OPTION TO RETAIN A 12.5% STAKE IN COMPLETED PROJECT WHICH WOULD BE HELD IN ITS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: