Oct 4 (Reuters) - U3O8 Corp

* U3O8 Corp - intends to proceed with non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1 million in gross proceeds through sale of about 3 million units

* U3O8 Corp- funds raised from financing will be used for pilot plant test work on Laguna Salada uranium-vanadium deposit in Argentina