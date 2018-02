Jan 30 (Reuters) - UACN Property Development Company Plc :

* UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC - FY REVENUE 4.01 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.99 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC - FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAXATION AT 2.53 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.23 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​ Further company coverage: