a month ago
BRIEF-UAE's Etisalat terminates management, technical supports with EMTS Nigeria
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-UAE's Etisalat terminates management, technical supports with EMTS Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Co

* Says group terminates management and technical supports with EMTS Nigeria with effect from June 30

* Says termination of agreements governing use of Etisalat's brand deferred to July 21, 2017

* Says engaged with EMTS, currently negotiating new agreement for technical services, strategic procurement support, use of Etisalat brand

* "Agreements are still under discussion between parties"

* Says legal process yet to complete in Nigeria on transfer of Emts Holding BV's shares in EMTS to United Capital Trustees Source: (bit.ly/2uHQnKR) Further company coverage:

