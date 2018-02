Feb 13 (Reuters) - FINANCE HOUSE PJSC:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 34.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 40.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME, INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING AND INVESTING ASSETS 170.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 219.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO