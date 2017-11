Nov 2 (Reuters) - INVEST BANK PSC:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 48.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS ‍​64.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 139.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 124.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF SEPT-END CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 18.5 PERCENT

* AS OF SEPT-END LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 12.89 BILLION DIRHAMS

* AS OF SEPT-END CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 13.68 BILLION DIRHAMS