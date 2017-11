Nov 14 (Reuters) - MARKA

* Q3 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 22.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS LOSS OF 11.8‍​ MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 23.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 37.5‍​ MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* REDUCES 75 PERCENT GENERAL EXPENSES IN Q3 TO 11 MILLION DIRHAMS, COMPARED 45 MILLION DIRHAMS IN Q2 2017