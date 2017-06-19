FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed says ENGIE acquires major shareholding in co
June 19, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed says ENGIE acquires major shareholding in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - National Central Cooling Co:

* Says ENGIE is making an investment of approximately AED 2.8 billion to become a significant shareholder in co

* Mubadala to convert its mandatory convertible bonds into shares, with 1.086 billion shares (equivalent to a 40 percent shareholding in Tabreed, to be transferred to ENGIE at approximately AED 2.62 per share

* Remaining shares will be retained by Mubadala, taking its total shareholding in Tabreed to 1.137 billion shares, or approximately 42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

