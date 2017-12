Dec 20 (Reuters) - WAHA CAPITAL:

* COMPLETES SALE OF STAKE IN PROFICIENCY HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS (PHD) TO AL BORG MEDICAL LABORATORIES‍​

* NET IMPACT ON WAHA CAPITAL BEING AN ACCOUNTING GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY AED 94 MILLION WHICH WILL BE RECORDED IN Q4 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source: (bit.ly/2B37RUP) Further company coverage: )