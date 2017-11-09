BRIEF-Uber CEO says bringing in Softbank would be good thing - NYT Dealbook Conference‍​

Nov 9 (Reuters) -
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says after two months, feels better at where company is, than when he came into company- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says he wants Travis Kalanick to be involved- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says bringing in Softbank would be good thing- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says he told Travis that new CEO needs space- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says negotiations with Softbank ongoing - CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says he did not ask to read the holder report- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says board went in bad direction, product is good- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says 2019 is target for IPO - CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says Travis and whole board agrees that we should now go public- CNBC
* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference says values of company were not perfect- CNBC Further company coverage: