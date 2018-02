Feb 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* UBER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS LAUNCHING 24/7 TELEPHONE SUPPORT FOR BOTH RIDERS AND DRIVERS IN UK ‍​

* UBER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CONDUCTING REVIEW OF ALL PREVIOUS SERIOUS COMPLAINTS IN ORDER TO ENSURE THERE ARE NO OUTSTANDING ISSUES‍​

* UBER SAYS FROM NEXT MONTH WILL GIVE RIDERS ACROSS UK LICENSING AUTHORITY, LICENCE NUMBER OF DRIVER IN ELECTRONIC RECEIPT AND ON BOOKING CONFIRMATION