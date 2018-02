BRIEF-UBI Banca Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio At End-2017 At 11.43 Pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) - UBI BANCA:

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT END-2017 AT 11.43 PERCENT

* CET1 INCLUDES THE PROPOSAL FOR A DIVIDEND OF 11 EUROCENTS PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 690.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 830.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.65 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.50 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME EUR 1.55 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.34 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 728.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.57 BILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS NON PERFORMING EXPOSURE AT END-2017 14.03 PERCENT OF TOTAL GROSS LOANS

* COVERAGE OF NON PERFORMING EXPOSURES AT 2017-END AT 45.59 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)