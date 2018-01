BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Enters Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC - ‍ON JAN. 17, CO AND UBIQUITI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A SUB-LIMIT OF $10 MILLION FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT AND A SUB-LIMIT OF $25 MILLION FOR SWINGLINE LOANS

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS - FACILITIES REPLACE CO‘S EXISTING $425MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & $100 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC - TERM LOAN FACILITY WAS DRAWN IN FULL AT CLOSING AND MATURES ON JANUARY 17, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)