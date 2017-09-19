FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln
September 19, 2017 / 11:01 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍expects its revenues for its fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017 to range between $240 million and $250 million - SEC filing​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍on September 18, board of directors of company approved an additional $100 million stock repurchase program​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍new repurchase program expires on September 30, 2018​

* Q1 revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2xbtKCF) Further company coverage:

