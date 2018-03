BRIEF-Ubisense Group Says ‍Reorganising Business In Japan

March 6 (Reuters) - Ubisense Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍REORGANISING ITS BUSINESS IN JAPAN, INCLUDING SALE OF ITS JAPANESE THIRD PARTY GEOSPATIAL SERVICES BUSINESS​

* ‍WILL CARVE-OUT ITS JAPANESE GEOSPATIAL SERVICES BUSINESS INTO A SEPARATE ENTITY​

* ‍TO SELL THE JAPANESE GEOSPATIAL SERVICES BUSINESS TO A SUBSIDIARY OF FINTECH GLOBAL INC OF JAPAN FOR JPY 100 MILLION (OR ABOUT £0.7 MILLION)​

* ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE 23% MINORITY INTEREST IN ITS JAPANESE OPERATING CO; DEAL WILL GIVE GROUP 100% OWNERSHIP OF ITS REMAINING JAPANESE OPERATIONS​