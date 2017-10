Oct 4 (Reuters) - UBISOFT:

* ANNOUNCES A BUY-BACK PROGRAM UP TO 4 MILLION SHARES‍​

* BUY BACK WOULD BE FORM OCTOBER 5, 2017 TO DECEMBER 29, 2017

* ALL REPURCHASED SHARES WILL BE CANCELED

* LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT CONCLUDED BY CO TO BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DURING EXECUTION OF MANDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)