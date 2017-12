BRIEF-Ubisoft Delays Three Releases And Updates 2017/2018 Guidance

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ubisoft:

* DECIDES TO INVEST ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT TIME IN THREE GAMES

* UPDATE OF FISCAL 2017-18 TARGETS, NOTABLY BY REVISING PROFITABILITY TARGET UPWARD

* HIGHER VISIBILITY FOR FISCAL 2018-19

* FAR CRY® 5 IS NOW SLATED FOR RELEASE ON MARCH 27, 2018 (INSTEAD OF FEBRUARY 27, 2018)

* CREW® 2 WILL COME OUT IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018-19 (RATHER THAN ON MARCH 16, 2018).

* SEES ‍ONE OF 3 UNANNOUNCED FRANCHISE GAMES INITIALLY PLANNED FOR RELEASE IN FISCAL 2018-19 NOW WILL BE RELEASED IN FISCAL 2019-20​

* 2017-2018 SALES SEEN EUR 1,640.0 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF EUR 1,700.0 MILLION

* ‍SEES 2017-18 RECORD-HIGH NON-IFRS OPERATING MARGIN: 16.5% VERSUS 15.9% PREVIOUSLY

* ‍IS UPDATING ITS FINANCIAL 2017-18 TARGETS, NOTABLY BY REVISING ITS PROFITABILITY UPWARD​

* 2017-2018 THIRD-QUARTER SALES GUIDANCE : EUR 700.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 630.0 MILLION PREVIOUSLY

* SEES 2017-18 NON-IFRS OPERATING INCOME: EUR 270.0 MILLION, UNCHANGED

* 2018-19: TARGETS CONFIRMED AND HIGHER VISIBILITY