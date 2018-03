March 6 (Reuters) - UBM Development AG:

* EXPECTS NET DEBT OF AROUND EUR 480 MN AT YEAR-END 2017

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX CLIMBS TO AROUND EUR 50 MN, UP 25%

* FY TOTAL OUTPUT GROWS BY 33% TO EUR 740 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)