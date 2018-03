Feb 28 (Reuters) - UCAR SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 35.6 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF ITS AGENCIES ACROSS COUNTRY TO 500 BY END-2018‍​

* EXPECTS FY OPERATING INCOME ABOVE THE 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)