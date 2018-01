Jan 9 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* EMA HAS APPROVED LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA

* LABEL CHANGE MAKING IT FIRST ANTI-TNF FOR POTENTIAL USE IN WOMEN WITH CHRONIC RHEUMATIC DISEASE, DURING PREGNANCY AND BREASTFEEDING Source text : bit.ly/2Fe7JUV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)