BRIEF-UCB Bimekizumab Announces Results For Phase 2b Of BE Agile Study ‍​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* BIMEKIZUMAB ADVANCES WITH SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS PATIENTS‍​

* POSITIVE FIRST RESULTS IN ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS FROM PHASE 2B BE AGILE STUDY OF BIMEKIZUMAB SHOW STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN MULTIPLE DOSE GROUPS

* BIMEKIZUMAB WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AND NO UNEXPECTED SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED

* THE STUDY ACHIEVED THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT (ASAS40)‍​

* RESULTS FROM THIRD PHASE 2B STUDY OF BIMEKIZUMAB IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS EXPECTED SOON

* UP TO 47% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVE AT LEAST 40% IMPROVEMENT VERSUS 13% OF PATIENTS RECEIVING PLACEBO, AT WEEK 12 ‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2AnfDsv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)