BRIEF-UCB FY Net Sales Up At ‍​4.18 Billion Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* FY: REVENUE EUR 4.53‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.43 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL, NET SALES EUR ‍​4.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.83 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY: RECURRING EBITDA EUR ‍​1.38 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.28 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL; VIMPAT NET SALES EUR ‍​976 MILLION VERSUS EUR 970 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY: CIMZIA NET SALES EUR 1.42‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL; KEPPRA NET SALES EUR ‍​778 MILLION VERSUS EUR 795 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY NEUPRO NET SALES EUR ‍​314 MILLION VERSUS EUR 312 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO REACH APPROXIMATELY € 4.5 BILLION – EUR 4.6 BILLION‍​

* 2018 RECURRING EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF € 1.3 BILLION – EUR 1.4 BILLION

* CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED BETWEEN € 4.30 – EUR, 4.70 BASED ON AN AVERAGE OF 188 MILLION SHARES OUTSTANDING

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF € 1.18 PER SHARE (GROSS), AN INCREASE BY THREE €-CENTS OR BY 2.6%

* PROFIT FOR THE GROUP AMOUNTED TO € 771 MILLION (+42%) OF WHICH € 753 MILLION IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UCB SHAREHOLDERS Source text : bit.ly/2HD2Eqo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)