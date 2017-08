BRIEF-UCB H1 net sales up at EUR 2.04 billion; increases FY 2017 outlook

July 27 (Reuters) - UCB SA:

* H1 REBITDA EUR 742 MILLION VERSUS EUR 549 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES EUR 2.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.85 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS PROFIT INCREASED TO € 1.67 BILLION (+17%, +15% CER)

* FOR FY17, REVENUE ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REACH € 4.35 - 4.45 BILLION, RECURRING EBITDA SHOULD INCREASE TO € 1.15 – 1.25 BILLION

* FOR FY17, CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED IN THE RANGE OF € 3.70 – 4.15 BASED ON AN EXPECTED AVERAGE OF 188 MILLION SHARES OUTSTANDING