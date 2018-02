Feb 23 (Reuters) - Uco Bank:

* SAYS OUTSTANDING EXPOSURE TO REI AGRO IS 9.07 BILLION RUPEES; ACCOUNT DECLARED AS NPA BY CO IN 2014

* SAYS CO EXTENDED VARIOUS CREDIT FACILTIES TO REI AGRO LTD UNDER CONSORTIUM AGREEMENT WITH OTHER BANKS