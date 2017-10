Sept 14 (Reuters) - UDG HEALTHCARE PLC:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​

* ‍MICROMASS IS BEING ACQUIRED FOR AN INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF $63.8 MILLION, WITH AN ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $12 MILLION PAYABLE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​