Dec 19 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc:

* CFO APPOINTMENT

* ‍ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF NIGEL CLERKIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY​

* ‍NIGEL WILL START WITH COMPANY ON 1 MAY 2018 AND WILL REPLACE ALAN RALPH FROM THAT DATE​

* ‍NIGEL WILL START WITH COMPANY ON 1 MAY 2018 AND WILL REPLACE ALAN RALPH FROM THAT DATE​

* ‍ALAN WILL SUPPORT TRANSITION UNTIL HIS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT IN NOVEMBER 2018​