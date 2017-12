Dec 12 (Reuters) - Uem Sunrise Bhd:

* UNIT SUNRISE ALLIANCE SDN SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH KEMARIS RESIDENCES SDN TO BUY 19.24-ACRE LAND FOR 109.50 MILLION RGT IN SELANGOR ‍​

* DEVELOPMENT ORDER APPROVED FOR LAND; ESTIMATED GROSS DEVELOPMENT VALUE FOR PROJECT IS IN EXCESS OF 700 MILLION RGT