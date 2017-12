Dec 7 (Reuters) - UEX Corp:

* UEX CORP - ‍COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS INTEREST IN CHRISTIE LAKE PROJECT TO 45%​

* UEX CORP - ‍UEX ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING A 60% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN CHRISTIE LAKE PROJECT BY END OF 2018​

* UEX CORP - ‍UEX INTENDS TO CONTINUE GROWING OUR INTEREST BY MEETING NEXT TRANCHE OF ANNUAL OBLIGATIONS OUTLINED IN CHRISTIE LAKE OPTION AGREEMENT​

* UEX CORP - ‍COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO EARN ITS FULL 70% INTEREST IN PROJECT​