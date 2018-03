March 1 (Reuters) - UHR.DE AG:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE CAPITAL FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH A VOLUME OF EUR 125,000.00

* TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 100,000 SHARES EXCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS, ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 1.25PER SHARE

* SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY WILL BE INCREASED TO EUR 1.125 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)