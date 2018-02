BRIEF-UK builder Barratt's half-year pre-tax profit rises 6.8 percent ​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 6.8 PERCENT TO 342.7 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 8.6 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍STRONG OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVEN BY GOOD CUSTOMER DEMAND​

* ‍GOOD GROWTH IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX, UP 6.8% TO £342.7M WITH ROCE UP BY 1.3 PPTS TO 28.3%​

* ‍APPROVED PURCHASE OF £641.2M (2016: £328.2M) OF LAND REFLECTING CONFIDENCE IN MARKET, EXCELLENT LAND OPPORTUNITIES AND COMMITMENT TO DISCIPLINED VOLUME GROWTH​

* ‍GROUP HAS HAD A STRONG START TO OUR FINANCIAL YEAR AND OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR IS IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS.​

* ‍WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO GROW VOLUMES MODESTLY WHILST ENSURING WE MAINTAIN OUR INDUSTRY LEADING STANDARDS OF QUALITY AND SERVICE.​

* ‍BOARD‘S CONFIDENCE IN GROUP‘S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IS REFLECTED BY PROPOSED FY19 SPECIAL DIVIDEND.​

* ‍TOTAL COMPLETIONS (PLOTS) 3 7,324​

* ‍REVENUE 1,988.0​

* ‍NET PRIVATE RESERVATIONS UP 6.5% AT A VERY STRONG 0.82 (2017: 0.77) PER ACTIVE OUTLET PER AVERAGE WEEK​

* ‍TOTAL FORWARD SALES 3 UP 2.0% TO £3,077.9M AS AT 18 FEBRUARY 2018 (19 FEBRUARY 2017: £3,018.2M)​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 342.7​