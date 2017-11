BRIEF-UK builder Barratt's total forward sales rise ​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc

* ‍strong start to year supported by a positive market backdrop​

* ‍sales rate of 0.74 (2016: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per average week​

* ‍total forward sales (including joint ventures (‘jvs’)) up by 8.4% to £2,876.0m (2016: £2,654.3m)​

* ‍we remain focused on driving operational improvements through business and we continue to be confident in delivering a good performance in fy18.”​

* ‍strength of demand across our regions is demonstrated by net private reservations per average week of 268 (2016: 265) for period, resulting in a sales rate of 0.74 (2016: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per average week.​

* ‍group has made a strong start to year and remains focused on driving operational improvements through business and delivering margin improvement.​

* ‍board is confident of delivering a good operating performance in fy18 and expects to deliver modest growth in wholly owned completions.​

* ‍board proposed a final ordinary dividend of 17.1 pence per share​

* ‍total forward sales (including jvs) as at 12 november 2017 were up 8.4% on prior year at a value of £2,876.0m (13 november 2016: £2,654.3m)​