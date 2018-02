Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* UK AND CHINA SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON MEDICINE AND DEVICE REGULATION, UK‘S MHRA SAYS

* UK/CHINA AGREEMENT COVERS EXCHANGE OF LEARNING FROM ACCELERATED ACCESS REVIEW AND HOW TO REGULATE TRADING OF MEDICINES ONLINE

* NEW AGREEMENT EXPANDS ON A PREVIOUS MOU SIGNED IN 2014 WHICH FOCUSSED ON THE EXCHANGE OF SAFETY INFORMATION (Reporting by UK bureau)